Heidi Klum y su marido Tom Kaulitz, besos a través del cristal

En Estados Unidos está habiendo día a día más casos de infectados por coronavirus Covid-19, así que poco a poco tanto las personas de a pie como las diferentes celebrities van tomando medidas.
Heidi Klum y su marido Tom Kaulitz son los primeros que han querido dar ejemplo y han dejado ver cómo están viviendo ellos estos días tan complicados para todos.
La modelo y su marido se dan besos a través de un cristal para prevenir el contagio del coronavirus Covid-19. De momento, no saben si han dado positivo, pero han querido tomar medidas preventivas por si acaso.
Con esta vídeo que han compartido a través de Instagram han querido dar ejemplo a todos nosotros. Heidi Klum ha explicado que lleva una semana en la que no se encontraba muy bien y decidió aislarse por si acaso.
Por su parte Tom Kaulitz había vuelto de gira y no se encontraba muy bien, así que él también se ha aislado voluntariamente.
Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. ❤️ These are strange times... but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe. Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities. Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people… especially if you are not feeling well. I see all the beautiful things people are doing for each other all over the globe and that gives me hope! Sending all of you love and positivity and healing vibes… together we can get through this but we need to be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future. 🥰😷✌🏻🧼❤️ #socialdistancing #washyourhands #stayput #bekindtoeachother
Heidi Klum y Tom Kaulitz estaban esperando el kit para hacerse el test y poder salir de dudas de si tenían coronavirus o no, pero aún así han querido tomar medidas hasta no saberlo con certeza.
Como bien dice la modelo y presentadora en el post (y aplicable para todos): "Son tiempos muy extraños... pero en estos momentos te acuerdas de lo que es importante -la gente a la que quieres y de mantenerlos a salvo-".
Heidi Klum además de decir algunas de las recomendaciones para estos días, también quiso mandar un mensaje de ánimo para todos, así como energía positiva para superar esta pandemia.