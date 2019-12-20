Gigi Hadid nos hace reflexionar sobre cuánto podemos hacer si queremos

Gigi Hadid, consciente de la visibilidad que puede lograr a través de sus redes sociales, ha compartido las imágenes del viaje a Senegal en el que ha acompañado a UNICEF para conocer el trabajo humanitario que están desarrollando allí.
La modelo, junto a las fotos que ha ido tomando, ha relatado cómo ha sido su experiencia y lo que se está logrando con los programas que la ONG tiene allí en marcha.
Un viaje vital
A través de sus instantáneas la top se ha mostrado cercana con todas las personas que ha conocido a lo largo de los 12 días que ha durado esta experiencia.
A sus 24 años ha conocido de cerca historias duras, pero lo que sobre todo ha destacado es lo positivo que esta vivencia le ha aportado (a ella y a todas las personas que la siguen). La capacidad de superación que tienen las personas a las que UNICEF está ayudando a través de estos programas de educación, sanidad e higiene.
En Dakar visitó un refugio para mujeres y niñas que, bajo la protección de la organización, se pueden empoderar y desarrollar alejadas de la violencia.
Today we visited a @UNICEF supported shelter, for women and girl victims of abuse, in Dakar. After being raped and/or impregnated from a sexual attack, it is common that these girls are shunned from their families and kicked out of their homes. Some women travel from very rural parts of the country, some even coming from other countries (one girl we met today is from Libya). After traveling sometimes to many cities trying to find their ground, most girls learn about this home through word-of-mouth; no one will be turned down and they will be supported physically, emotionally, and psychologically here. Employees and volunteers of the shelter, lead by the founder Mona Chasserio and her colleague Danielle Hueges, shown in the photos, encourage the girls to share and find community through their hardship. They are taught to find the positive in their motherhood and relationship with their child, to love and care for them properly, and to nurture their passions, whether it be garment making, agriculture, sports, etc. and learn a skill set that will help them be able to enter the workplace upon their departure from the shelter. Not only have about 250 children been born in this shelter in the last 10 years (15 births have taken place between October and November of this year, and the youngest mother being only ten years old), but there are also orphans who are brought to this shelter by Senegal’s Ministry of Justice. Mothers and their children will stay at the shelter until it is agreed upon by themselves and the leaders that they have the confidence, strength, and skills they need to re-enter their communities, and orphans will stay til about 8 years old, when they are permitted by the government to enter a nursing home to be adopted. Their greatest tool is one called “Rapid Protection,” which is a 24/7 SMS system put in place by UNICEF that enables community members trained in child protection and this specific system (1,222 at this time to cover the 1.5 million people in this region) to be informants of abuse (physical, sexual, neglect, etc.) in their area. As soon as these cases have been reported through SMS, with the age and sex of the victim... (cont ↓)
En Kolda, Gigi pudo comprobar el funcionamiento de las escuelas, y ha elogiado las prácticas que UNICEF está implantando para mejorar las condiciones en las poblaciones por las que han ido pasando en este viaje.
Our last visit here in Senegal was this morning, in a village (Population: 237) just near the border of Guinea-Bissau. Here we met with dignitaries and female leaders of the village, and, along with the members of the Regional Hygiene Services, came to commend the village on the work they’ve done to improve community health and hygiene for themselves. UNICEF’s WASH Program has supported training and some material for the goal of every compound in the village having a latrine, two hand-washing stations, safer and more protected wells with product needed to purify the water, as well as educating and sensitizing the people of the village on the importance of these programs in order to prevent the spreading of disease, and mostly diarrhea - all projects that community members have built using their own material. The “Natural Leader,” shown in the above video wearing a red turban, has also been trained to educate local women on menstruation hygiene & precautions and has been supplied with reusable period-pads for the women of the village. Since the start of the training and services being implemented here, there has been a significant (almost total) reduction of adults and children suffering from diarrhea. This is one of 40 villages within the region that have had success with these programs, and with UNICEF support, the Regional Hygiene Service is on its way to cover the whole region with integrated actions on water, hygiene, and sanitation. They are also training community leaders to monitor pregnant women, pre-natal care, and malnourished children. We thank them for hosting us, sharing their stories, supporting these interventions and taking ownership of improving these conditions in their village. 💙🧼
Cómo aportar nuestro granito de arena
La vorágine de las Navidades a veces trae consigo que muchas ONGs apelen a nuestra conciencia y buenos deseos para estas fechas, y aprovechan para hacer campañas sobre sus proyectos y lo que podemos hacer para contribuir a su labor.
Nosotras queremos proponerte otra iniciativa (como ya hicimos al hablarte de la moda de fiesta sostenible) efectiva y compatible con el ritmo de vida en el que estamos involucrados: regalos solidarios.
En lugar de rebelarnos contra el sistema y pelearnos contra el consumismo exagerado... Cambiemos la corriente y llevémosla hacia un destino en el que sea productivo.
Podemos tener detalles con nuestras amigas y familiares con los que, además, estamos contribuyendo a causas solidarias, e incluso ayudando a negocios que son desarrollados por personas en riesgo de exclusión social, colaborando así para que salgan de ese delicado estado.
Te contamos unas cuantas ideas para que tengas mucho donde elegir y más aún con lo que contribuir.