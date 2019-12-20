Woman
Gigi Hadid nos hace reflexionar sobre cuánto podemos hacer si queremos

Gigi Hadid en su visita a Senegal junto a UNICEF. | UNICEF

Gigi Hadid nos hace reflexionar sobre cuánto podemos hacer si queremos, y te traemos una propuesta interesante...

Su viaje a Senegal para conocer la labor que UNICEF hace en ese país nos ha hecho replantearnos un par de cosas...

20/12/2019 16:18 ROSANA CABRERA | STILO.ES

Gigi Hadid, consciente de la visibilidad que puede lograr a través de sus redes sociales, ha compartido las imágenes del viaje a Senegal en el que ha acompañado a UNICEF para conocer el trabajo humanitario que están desarrollando allí.

La modelo, junto a las fotos que ha ido tomando, ha relatado cómo ha sido su experiencia y lo que se está logrando con los programas que la ONG tiene allí en marcha.

Un viaje vital

A través de sus instantáneas la top se ha mostrado cercana con todas las personas que ha conocido a lo largo de los 12 días que ha durado esta experiencia.

A sus 24 años ha conocido de cerca historias duras, pero lo que sobre todo ha destacado es lo positivo que esta vivencia le ha aportado (a ella y a todas las personas que la siguen). La capacidad de superación que tienen las personas a las que UNICEF está ayudando a través de estos programas de educación, sanidad e higiene.

En Dakar visitó un refugio para mujeres y niñas que, bajo la protección de la organización, se pueden empoderar y desarrollar alejadas de la violencia.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today we visited a @UNICEF supported shelter, for women and girl victims of abuse, in Dakar. After being raped and/or impregnated from a sexual attack, it is common that these girls are shunned from their families and kicked out of their homes. Some women travel from very rural parts of the country, some even coming from other countries (one girl we met today is from Libya). After traveling sometimes to many cities trying to find their ground, most girls learn about this home through word-of-mouth; no one will be turned down and they will be supported physically, emotionally, and psychologically here. Employees and volunteers of the shelter, lead by the founder Mona Chasserio and her colleague Danielle Hueges, shown in the photos, encourage the girls to share and find community through their hardship. They are taught to find the positive in their motherhood and relationship with their child, to love and care for them properly, and to nurture their passions, whether it be garment making, agriculture, sports, etc. and learn a skill set that will help them be able to enter the workplace upon their departure from the shelter. Not only have about 250 children been born in this shelter in the last 10 years (15 births have taken place between October and November of this year, and the youngest mother being only ten years old), but there are also orphans who are brought to this shelter by Senegal’s Ministry of Justice. Mothers and their children will stay at the shelter until it is agreed upon by themselves and the leaders that they have the confidence, strength, and skills they need to re-enter their communities, and orphans will stay til about 8 years old, when they are permitted by the government to enter a nursing home to be adopted. Their greatest tool is one called “Rapid Protection,” which is a 24/7 SMS system put in place by UNICEF that enables community members trained in child protection and this specific system (1,222 at this time to cover the 1.5 million people in this region) to be informants of abuse (physical, sexual, neglect, etc.) in their area. As soon as these cases have been reported through SMS, with the age and sex of the victim... (cont ↓)

En Kolda, Gigi pudo comprobar el funcionamiento de las escuelas, y ha elogiado las prácticas que UNICEF está implantando para mejorar las condiciones en las poblaciones por las que han ido pasando en este viaje.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Our last visit here in Senegal was this morning, in a village (Population: 237) just near the border of Guinea-Bissau. Here we met with dignitaries and female leaders of the village, and, along with the members of the Regional Hygiene Services, came to commend the village on the work they’ve done to improve community health and hygiene for themselves. UNICEF’s WASH Program has supported training and some material for the goal of every compound in the village having a latrine, two hand-washing stations, safer and more protected wells with product needed to purify the water, as well as educating and sensitizing the people of the village on the importance of these programs in order to prevent the spreading of disease, and mostly diarrhea - all projects that community members have built using their own material. The “Natural Leader,” shown in the above video wearing a red turban, has also been trained to educate local women on menstruation hygiene & precautions and has been supplied with reusable period-pads for the women of the village. Since the start of the training and services being implemented here, there has been a significant (almost total) reduction of adults and children suffering from diarrhea. This is one of 40 villages within the region that have had success with these programs, and with UNICEF support, the Regional Hygiene Service is on its way to cover the whole region with integrated actions on water, hygiene, and sanitation. They are also training community leaders to monitor pregnant women, pre-natal care, and malnourished children. We thank them for hosting us, sharing their stories, supporting these interventions and taking ownership of improving these conditions in their village. 💙🧼

Cómo aportar nuestro granito de arena

La vorágine de las Navidades a veces trae consigo que muchas ONGs apelen a nuestra conciencia y buenos deseos para estas fechas, y aprovechan para hacer campañas sobre sus proyectos y lo que podemos hacer para contribuir a su labor.

Nosotras queremos proponerte otra iniciativa (como ya hicimos al hablarte de la moda de fiesta sostenible) efectiva y compatible con el ritmo de vida en el que estamos involucrados: regalos solidarios.

En lugar de rebelarnos contra el sistema y pelearnos contra el consumismo exagerado... Cambiemos la corriente y llevémosla hacia un destino en el que sea productivo.

Podemos tener detalles con nuestras amigas y familiares con los que, además, estamos contribuyendo a causas solidarias, e incluso ayudando a negocios que son desarrollados por personas en riesgo de exclusión social, colaborando así para que salgan de ese delicado estado.

Te contamos unas cuantas ideas para que tengas mucho donde elegir y más aún con lo que contribuir.

Regalos solidarios

    Regalos solidarios

    Hay muchas formas de colaborar con diferentes proyectos que intentan hacer de este mundo un lugar mejor, o al menos, concienciarnos para que no nos lo carguemos.

    De esta manera puedes seguir teniendo un detalle bonito con tus seres queridos y añades a esos regalos valores muy importantes.

    Lámparilla de noche Frosted Party en Sephora (Precio: 10,99 euros)

    Todos los beneficios de la venta de este pingüino luminoso van destinados a la ONG 'Toutes À L'École' que vuelcan sus recursos para la escolarización infantil.

    Esta fundación ha creado en Phnom Penh (Camboya) una escuela para niñas, desde los 6 años hasta el final del bachillerato, y una residencial en la capital, Nom Pen, para que las niñas puedan seguir estudiando en la universidad.

     

  • D. R.

    Tarjetas Save the Planet (Precio: 5 y 10 euros)

    ¿Se puede regalar la sostenibilidad? ¡Sí! La plataforma Save the Planet ofrece la posibilidad de hacerlo a través de tarjetas regalo con las que contribuir en el proyecto que más te motive a nivel mundial para luchar contra el cambio climático o preservar algún ecosistema en peligro.

    Se puede hacer a través de su web o mediante tarjetas prepago que se venden en establecimientos como Fnac, Carrefour, Worten o Media Markt. 
     

     

  • D. R.

    Neceser by Susiko de la Fundación Aladina (Precio: 16,50 euros)

    En la web de la Fundación Aladina encontrarás este neceser tan cuqui y otros detallitos más que llevan como protagonistas a los pequeños héroes que luchan cada día contra el cáncer.

    Destinan sus recursos a ofrecer asistencia psicológica, emocional y material a niños y adolescentes, y a sus familiares, lo que supone un apoyo vital para afrontar el día a día para quienes padecen esa enfermedad.

  • D. R.

    Caja sorpresa para nuestras mascotas de Patasbox (Precio: 14,45 euros)

    Entre nuestros seres queridos también se incluyen nuestros compañeros peludos, y es un detallazo que reciban algún regalo como cualquiera de la casa.

    Patasbox ha preparado una selección de productos adpatados al tamaño de tu mascota (perro o gato) como juguetes temáticos navideños, premios, comida especial para estas fiestas o productos de higiene, y destinan un 20% del precio a diferentes protectoras de animales.

  • D. R.

    Kit Amigo Invisible de UO (Precio: 14,50 euros)

    Regalando un kit de calcetines de UO consigues que la marca envíe un par de calcetines a los refugiados con los que trabaja la Comisión Española de Ayuda al Refugiado en Valencia (CEAR).

    De esta forma, cada cliente de UO, tanto desde su tienda online como desde cualquier otro establecimiento, se convertirá en el amigo invisible de otra persona.

     

  • D. R.

    Calendario soidario ilustrado de Fundación Cadete y Pablosky (Precio: 5 euros)

    Marca cada día de tu 2020 con un ánimo especial en este calendario que representa el afán de superación de niños y niñas con discapacidad que luchan por sus sueños.

    El objetivo de este calendario, ilustrado por Natalia Escudero, una joven ilustradora madrileña, además de recaudar fondos para financiar becas de los tratamientos de rehabilitación a 150 familias de niños y niñas en España, es concienciar a la sociedad de la importancia que estos tratamientos de fisioterapia, logopedia, psicoterapia o terapia ocupacional, tienen en sus vidas.

    Además, este calendario lleva consigo un proyecto precioso, a través del cual se mostrarán cómo muchos niños y niñas, con la ayuda de la Fundación Cadete y Pablosky y algunos famosos, logran alcanzar sus sueños, como ser músico o volar.

    A partir de enero de 2020 podremos ver estos logros junto a Ara Malikian, David Amor, Agustín Jiménez, Los Cantajuegos, Paloma Martínez-Monasterio, Raquel Sánchez Silva, Lorenzo Caprile, Nadia de Santiago, El Equipo del Atlético de Madrid...

  • D. R.

    Zapatillas Adidas x Jeremy Scott en Vestiaire Collection & Lapo Elkann (C. P. V.)

    Esta es tan solo una de las piezas únicas que puedes encontrar en la web de intercambio de ropa de segunda mano, y forma parte de una colaboración especial entre la plataforma y Lapo Elkann que está disponible desde el 16 de diciembre.

    La venta de algunas de sus icónicas piezas es benéfica, y lo recaudado irá destinado a la Fundación LAPS, que el creativo y empresario ha fundado para ayudar a los jóvenes que tienen una enfermedad de dependencia creada por Internet, los smartphones, los videojuegos y las redes sociales, otra de las realidades a las que parece que se prefiere obviar, pero que existe.

    Dando una nueva oportunidad a la ropa que ya no usamos, contribuimos a la sostenibilidad, así como a crear una sociedad que apuesta por los looks únicos y personales.

  • D. R.

    Set de 3 portavelas de Fundación A LA PAR (Precio: 56 euros)

    Este elegante conjunto de velas ha sido elaborado por una plantilla diversa que pertenece a la Fundación A LA PAR.

    Allí trabajan por los derechos y la participación de las personas con discapacidad intelectual en nuestra sociedad, y hacen trabajos de imprenta, muebles y complementos, y hasta tienen una huerta y un obrador de chuches. Echa un vistazo a su tienda porque tienen verdaderas cucadas con las que quedarás fenomenal.


     

  • D. R.

    Lote de productos + Knot Wrap de Lush (Precio: 45,95 euros)

    Este regalo viene cargado de productos sin envases para cuidarte de los pies a la cabeza, y envuelto con un Knot Wrap hecho de plástico PET reciclado.

    Esta especie de pañuelo reutilizable es una propuesta que Lush hace, inspirándose en el arte japonés de Furoshiki, para reducir drásticamente el impacto medioambiental. Se puede reutilizar de mil maneras: como papel de regalo, pañuelo, bolsa, manta de picnic...

    Algunos de los que comercializan están hechos de algodón orgánico, cultivado por una empresa india que empodera a sus trabajadoras. Conoce más sobre este bonito proyecto de Re-wrap.

     

  • ISTOCK

    Comercio Justo (Precio: C. P. V.)

    Artesanía, productos de cosmética o alimentación... la variedad es enorme, pero lo importante es que los productos que adquieres a través de una red de comercio justo genera beneficios para los trabajadores y trabajadoras que los han elaborado, y para sus comunidades.

    Además, contribuimos a disminuir el impacto ambiental y a evitar que se den situaciones como la explotación laborar o la mano de obra infantil.


     

     