Katy Perry pierde a su abuela en uno de los momentos más felices de su vida

Hace unos días Katy Perry daba la buena noticia de que estaba esperando su primer hijo. Un bebé que nacerá de su relación con Orlando Bloom el próximo verano. Entre tanta felicidad, la cantante acaba de hacer público que su abuela ha fallecido.
Katy Perry, que está estos días en Australia, ha utilizado sus redes sociales para dar la noticia de que su abuela Ann Pearl Hudson había muerto a los 99 años de edad. Es verdad que era muy mayor, pero seguro que la cantante guardaba la esperanza de que pudiera llegar a conocer a su bisnieto.
La californiana ha querido recordar a su abuela en su cuenta de Instagram compartiendo diferentes imágenes de ella. Acompañado de un largo mensaje de tributo muy bonito sobre 'su luchadora' abuela paterna.
I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include “are sure you wanna pick this wild group?!” There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two... tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife... and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father... and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did. Family... is there to show us what love can be... sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had on display on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them ♥️♠️
Por supuesto, los comentarios de apoyo a la cantante no se han hecho esperar, así como los 'me gusta' que en menos de una hora publicado, ha recibido más de 750.000.
Katy Perry está viviendo un momento muy bueno tanto en lo laboral como en lo personal. La cantante acaba de sacar nuevo videoclip, en el que aprovechó y dio la buena nueva de su embarazo. Un bebé muy esperado, del que aún no ha revelado el sexo, pero que le gustaría que fuera niña.
Tanto ella como Orlando Bloom están emocionados con este embarazo y no ha dudado en compartir una imagen de Katy Perry, "floreciendo".