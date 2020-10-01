Chrissy Teigen y John Legend han perdido al bebé que estaban esperando

A mediados de agosto Chrissy Teigen y John Legend anunciaban ilusionados su tercer embarazo. Un mes y medio después han tenido que dar la terrible noticia de que han perdido el bebé que estaban esperando.
Hace unos días Chrissy Teigen tuvo que ser ingresada en el hospital porque manchó un poco. Las pérdidas de sangre aumentaron hasta tal punto que la futura madre tuvo que recibir trasfusiones de sangre.
Todos los cuidados no han sido suficientes para poder salvar al bebé y finalmente lo han perdido. Han sido Chrissy Teigen y John Legend los que han compartido la triste noticia con sus seguidores.
La escritora de un libro de recetas escribía en su cuenta de Instagram: "Estamos en shock y sufriendo un dolor del que muchas veces oyes hablar pero que nosotros nunca habíamos sufrido". Y continuaba Chrissy: "No hemos sido capaces de controlar la hemorragia y de hacerle llegar los líquidos que el bebé necesitaba, a pesar de todas las trasfusiones, no ha sido suficiente".
Chrissy Teigen comentaba que en ninguno de los embarazos anteriores habían elegido el nombre de los niños hasta el último minuto, pero con este había sido diferente, que según dice, no sabe por qué empezaron a llamarle Jack. Un niño que según ha dicho la mujer de John Legend ha luchado mucho por formar parte de nuestra familia y lo será para siempre.
Y para finalizar escribía: "Para nuestro Jack, siento mucho que los primeros momentos de tu vida te encontraras con tantas dificultades, que no pudimos darte el hogar que necesitabas para sobrevivir. Siempre te querremos".
Unas palabras desgarradoras en uno de los momentos más duros que unos padres pueden vivir.
¡Mucho ánimo para Chrissy Teigen y John Legend!
