Miley Cyrus anuncia la fecha elegida para lanzar su nuevo álbum

Miley Cyrus llevaba una temporada como dando pildoritas de que estaba preparando algo nuevo musicalmente hablando. Y... ¡boom! Ya ha dado la noticia. La cantante ya está preparada para lanzar su nuevo álbum de estudio.
La artista de 27 años ya tiene título y fecha de lanzamiento para el que sería su séptimo álbum de estudio. 'Plastic Hearts', nombre elegido para su nuevo trabajo y saldrá a la venta el próximo 27 de noviembre.
Miley Cyrus ha utilizado su cuenta de Instagram para dar la noticia a sus millones de fans por todo el mundo. Por supuesto, ha comenzado su mensaje dirigiéndose a ellos: "Si estáis leyendo esto... Sabed que os quiero con locura y que os aprecio en el nivel más profundo. Empecé este álbum hace dos años. Pensaba que lo tenía todo bien atado. Estaban listas todas sus canciones al igual que mi vida... Ya cuando pensaba que estaba todo listo... TODO desapareció. Incluyendo mi música. Pero todo había cambiado".
La cantante continúa: "Por suerte mis colaboradores tenían la música en la que había estado trabajando y que se había perdido en el incendio. Sin embargo, eran canciones muy personales de mi vida en ese momento".
Este hecho supuso un cambio tanto en la vida como en la música de Miley Cyrus, quien el próximo 27 de noviembre lanzará 'Plastic Hearts' que tendrá 15 canciones, entre las que estarán incluidas las versiones que ha interpretado recientemente la cantante de 'Heart of glass' de Blondie o 'Zombie' de The Cranberries.
Si vas a querer este nuevo trabajo de Miley Cyrus ya lo puedes ir pidiendo.