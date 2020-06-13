Este es el vestido que promete ser viral este verano

Ha sido amor a primera vista. Nos referimos al vestido que ha dado la vuelta al mundo a través de las cuentas de Instagram de algunas de las modelos internacionales mejor vestidas. Una pieza que reúne todos los detalles para convertirse en el hit del verano y estamos convencidas de que van a mirar hacia él las firmas pronto moda para ofrecernos una versión low cost.
Se trata de un diseño que, por obra y gracia de Instagram, va a marcar las tendencias del varano 2020 por diversos motivos: 1) está confeccionada en el tejido de moda, el punto; 2) está decorado con aberturas, los cut-outs siguen reinando en el terreno de los detalles; 3) un lazo XL decora la zona del escote lo que provoca mayor volumen en la zona del pecho y 4) el color, en neutro, gana la batalla a la sensualidad cuando estamos hablando de la temporada estival.
Tanto es así que son varias las prescriptoras de estilo que han caído rendidas al vestido que firma la marca Cult Gaia denominado Serita. Desde la top internacional Rossie Huntington-Whiteley, la modelo conocida por lucir las alas de Victoria Secret's, Romee Strijd o una de las abanderadas del estilo parisino como Camille Charrière. Ellas ya han posado con el que será uno de los vestidos más femeninos y sensuales del esperado verano de 2020.
No solo es bonito sino que es una pieza solidaria ya que el 25% de su venta va destinado a la Organización @nokidhungry orientada a ayudar a los niños más necesitados.
Lo mejor, Pull&Bear tiene la versión 'low cost' más bonita
Un mono, y no vestido, de tejido vaporoso, manga corta amplia, escote en 'v' y detalle de lazo. Un modelo que está disponible en dos colores con rayas estampadas, en tono tierra y teja con destellos cerezas.
Una pieza que está disponible en todas las tallas, XS-XL, que cuesta 22,99 euros y que puedes comprar a través de su e-shop.