Woman
    Las prendas seleccionadas por Jessica Goicoechea para Bershka

    POR stilo.es

  • Foto: Bershka

    Body de Jessica Goicochea x Bershka

  • Foto: Bershka

    Pantalón denim en rosa Tie Dye de Jessica Goicoechea x Bershka.

  • Foto: Bershka

    Mono denim Tie Dye de Jessica Goicoechea x Bershka.

  • Foto: Bershka

    Minifalda mandarina de Jessica Goicoechea x Bershka.

  • Foto: Bershka

    Gafas de sol de Jessica Goicoechea x Bershka.

  • Foto: Bershka

    Mallas ciclistas satinadas de Jessica Goicoechea x Bershka.

  • Foto: Bershka

    Pañuelo bandana de Jessica Goicoechea x Bershka.

  • Foto: Bershka

    Top satinado de Jessica Goicoechea x Bershka.

  • Foto: Bershka

    Top brilli brill plateado de Jessica Goicoechea x Bershka.

  • Foto: Bershka

    Top mandarina de Jessica Goicoechea x Bershka.

  • Foto: Bershka

    Top de raso rosa de Jessica Goicoechea x Bershka.

  • Foto: Bershka

    Crop top con volantes de Jessica Goicoechea x Bershka.

  • Foto: Bershka

    Vaquero campana con rotos de Jessica Goicoechea x Bershka.

  • Foto: Bershka

    Vestido satinado animal print de Jessica Goicoechea x Bershka.

  • Foto: Bershka

    Vestido de strass de Jessica Goicoechea x Bershka.

  • Foto: Bershka

    Vestido rojo corto de Jessica Goicoechea x Bershka.

