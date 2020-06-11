-
Foto: Bershka
Body de Jessica Goicochea x Bershka
-
Foto: Bershka
Pantalón denim en rosa Tie Dye de Jessica Goicoechea x Bershka.
Las prendas seleccionadas por Jessica Goicoechea para Bershka
POR stilo.es
-
Foto: Bershka
Mono denim Tie Dye de Jessica Goicoechea x Bershka.
-
Foto: Bershka
Minifalda mandarina de Jessica Goicoechea x Bershka.
-
Foto: Bershka
Gafas de sol de Jessica Goicoechea x Bershka.
-
Foto: Bershka
Mallas ciclistas satinadas de Jessica Goicoechea x Bershka.
-
Foto: Bershka
Pañuelo bandana de Jessica Goicoechea x Bershka.
-
Foto: Bershka
Top satinado de Jessica Goicoechea x Bershka.
-
Foto: Bershka
Top brilli brill plateado de Jessica Goicoechea x Bershka.
-
Foto: Bershka
Top mandarina de Jessica Goicoechea x Bershka.
-
Foto: Bershka
Top de raso rosa de Jessica Goicoechea x Bershka.
-
Foto: Bershka
Crop top con volantes de Jessica Goicoechea x Bershka.
-
Foto: Bershka
Vaquero campana con rotos de Jessica Goicoechea x Bershka.
-
Foto: Bershka
Vestido satinado animal print de Jessica Goicoechea x Bershka.
-
Foto: Bershka
Vestido de strass de Jessica Goicoechea x Bershka.
-
Foto: Bershka
Vestido rojo corto de Jessica Goicoechea x Bershka.