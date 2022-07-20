Woman
    Brad Pitt causa furor durante la promoción de 'Bullet Train'

    El actor está dejándonos con la boca abierta gracias a sus estilismos.

    POR stilo.es

  • Con traje rosa en París

    Scott Garfitt / GTRES

    Con traje rosa en París

  • Con diversas tonalidades de rosa

    Scott Garfitt / GTRES

    Con diversas tonalidades de rosa

  • Con falda y botines

    Scott Garfitt / GTRES

    Con falda y botines

  • Casual pero con un toque rebelde

    Scott Garfitt / GTRES

    Casual pero con un toque rebelde

  • Con traje verde y zapatillas deportivas

    Scott Garfitt / GTRES

    Con traje verde y zapatillas deportivas

  • Con paso firme y elegante

    Scott Garfitt / GTRES

    Con paso firme y elegante

  • Guapo no, lo siguiente

    Scott Garfitt / GTRES

    Guapo no, lo siguiente