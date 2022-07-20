-
Scott Garfitt / GTRES
Con traje rosa en París
Con diversas tonalidades de rosa
Con falda y botines
Casual pero con un toque rebelde
Brad Pitt causa furor durante la promoción de 'Bullet Train'
El actor está dejándonos con la boca abierta gracias a sus estilismos.
POR stilo.es
Con traje verde y zapatillas deportivas
Con paso firme y elegante
Guapo no, lo siguiente