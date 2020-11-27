Woman
    Novias y romances con famosas de Matthew Perry

    POR stilo.es

  • Pascal Le Segretain / GETTY

    Julia Roberts y Matthew Perry salieron de 1995 a 1996

  • Getty Images / GETTY

    Yasmine Bleeth y Matthew Perry tuvieron un corto romance en 1996

  • Frazer Harrison / GETTY

    Neve Campbell y Matthew Perry estuvieron juntos lo que duró un rodaje

  • Stephen Shugerman / GETTY

    Maeve Quinlan y Matthew Perry estuvieron juntos un año

  • Frederick M. Brown / GETTY

    Se rumoreó que Matthew Perry estuvo con Heather Graham, nunca hubo confirmación

  • Frazer Harrison / GETTY

    Lauren Graham y Matthew Perry compartieron algo más que proyectos durante unos meses

  • Frazer Harrison / GETTY

    Lizzy Caplan y Matthew Perry estuvieron juntos seis años de la manera más discreta

