Meghan Markle y el regalo solidario que ha hecho a su bebé Archie

Meghan Markle fue una de las primeras en alzar la voz cuando en EEUU había tenido uno de los acontecimientos más trágicos del confinamiento: el fallecimiento de George Floyd mientras era detenido por un policía. Un discurso que pronunció en el que fue su antiguo instituto en Los Ángeles, el Inmaculate Heart, donde según han contado a la prensa internacional alguno de los presentes, vieron a una Meghan natural, sin tapujos y expresándose de una forma distinta a la que lo hacía cuando era la Duquesa de Cambridge.

Pero no solo este hecho ha sacado el lado más humano de Meghan sino que ha tenido un gesto muy bonito, hacia su hijo y hacia una de las organizaciones de la que es embajadora, que implica mucho. Se trata de una carta en la que desvela que ha apadrinado un perro de esta ONG, llamada Mayhew, dedicada a dar refugio y cuidado a las mascotas que conviven con personas sin hogar.

Our 2019 annual review is here – and it’s an end of decade special! 💜



Read stories of the animals and people we’ve helped and a special foreword from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, about the current challenges facing all of us. 👉 https://t.co/KEx56yMYTN pic.twitter.com/1sXJGPfoFy