Meghan Markle y el regalo solidario que ha hecho a su bebé Archie

Meghan Markle fue una de las primeras en alzar la voz cuando en EEUU había tenido uno de los acontecimientos más trágicos del confinamiento: el fallecimiento de George Floyd mientras era detenido por un policía. Un discurso que pronunció en el que fue su antiguo instituto en Los Ángeles, el Inmaculate Heart, donde según han contado a la prensa internacional alguno de los presentes, vieron a una Meghan natural, sin tapujos y expresándose de una forma distinta a la que lo hacía cuando era la Duquesa de Cambridge.
The Duchess of Sussex, who became patron of the U.K. animal welfare charity, @themayhew, in January 2019, has written the forward for the organization’s annual review. She has also revealed a small gesture she made in Archie’s name! 🐱👶🏻🐶 “As I write, the Covid-19 crisis is gripping every country in the world and destabilising the lives of countless families across the UK. I am proud of how Mayhew have responded by finding new ways to support animals and people in these uncertain times. What I am even prouder of is that Mayhew’s mission was made for moments like these. It’s not just about cats and dogs; it’s about all of us, about our ability to come together as a community. In the wake of Covid, we are reminded that our need to take care of one another is a vital part of the human spirit. Mayhew has always understood this. Mayhew’s work providing animal care and veterinary services to the pets of the homeless community and other at risk groups not only keeps the animals safe; it also makes people more resilient. The TheraPaws animal assisted intervention programme delivered to nursing homes, elderly wards, mental health centres and beyond promotes physical, social and emotional wellbeing. Mayhew’s temporary fostering programme, Pet Refuge, is more important than ever, with more people unable to afford to care for their animals until they can get back on their feet. And of course, the international neutering and vaccination programmes protect dogs while helping to empower struggling communities to build a more positive relationship with the animals that live among them. I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the volunteers, staff and students at Mayhew. As an expression of my own commitment, I renewed my sponsorship of a dog kennel in the name of our son, Archie, to create an interim home for a pet in need. I hope you will show them your support in whatever ways you can. When you do, you will be contributing not just to animal welfare but to the shared welfare of us all.” 💖
Pero no solo este hecho ha sacado el lado más humano de Meghan sino que ha tenido un gesto muy bonito, hacia su hijo y hacia una de las organizaciones de la que es embajadora, que implica mucho. Se trata de una carta en la que desvela que ha apadrinado un perro de esta ONG, llamada Mayhew, dedicada a dar refugio y cuidado a las mascotas que conviven con personas sin hogar.
Our 2019 annual review is here – and it’s an end of decade special! 💜— Mayhew (@themayhew) June 5, 2020
Read stories of the animals and people we’ve helped and a special foreword from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, about the current challenges facing all of us. 👉 https://t.co/KEx56yMYTN pic.twitter.com/1sXJGPfoFy
Un escrito en el que Markle reconocer estar muy orgullosa de trabajar con ellos: "Estoy muy orgullosa de cómo Mayhew ha respondido a la actual crisis encontrando nuevas maneras de ayudar a los animales en estos tiempos inciertos. Pero de lo que estoy más orgullosa es de la misión que han desempeñado durante la crisis de la Covid-19. Porque esto no va solo de ayudar a perros y gatos. Esto trata de nuestra habilidad para estar unidos como comunidad para ayudarnos unos a los otros”.
Una carta que continúa con su donación: "Como muestra de mi compromiso con vuestro trabajo, acabo de apadrinar a un perro en nombre de nuestro hijo Archie. Lo hago para dar un refugio seguro a un animal en necesidad de ayuda. Espero que vosotros también podáis ayudar a Mayhew como podáis dentro de vuestras posibilidades. Porque así estaréis contribuyendo no solo al bienestar de un animal, sino al de todos nosotros”.