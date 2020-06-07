Kendall Jenner recurre a las redes para defenderse de la última polémica en la que se ha visto envuelta

Parece que el clan Jenner-Kardashian no atraviesa su mejor momento. Si Kim se enfrenta desde hace días a los rumores de crisis grave en su matrimonio con Kanye West, Kendall no atraviesa una mejor situación. Y si hace unas semanas la top usó su perfil de Instagram para hacer una de las confesiones más importantes de su vida personal, ahora lo ha hecho para defenderse de unas acusaciones que según la modelo son falsas. Su tono, mucho más serio de lo que nos tiene acostumbrados.

La culpable es una foto que se ha filtrado de Kendall mientras, supuestamente, asistía a una de las manifestaciones que se han celebrado en EE.UU a modo de protesta contra el racismo (a colación del asesinato de George Cloyd). La top aparece vestida con un top semitransparente y pantalón negro sujetando una pancarta con la frase "Black Lives Matter", el mantra de este movimiento que viene a significar "Las vidas de los negros existen".

this is photoshopped by someone. i DID NOT post this. https://t.co/nQ7uNnGB20