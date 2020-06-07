Kendall Jenner recurre a las redes para defenderse de la última polémica en la que se ha visto envuelta

Parece que el clan Jenner-Kardashian no atraviesa su mejor momento. Si Kim se enfrenta desde hace días a los rumores de crisis grave en su matrimonio con Kanye West, Kendall no atraviesa una mejor situación. Y si hace unas semanas la top usó su perfil de Instagram para hacer una de las confesiones más importantes de su vida personal, ahora lo ha hecho para defenderse de unas acusaciones que según la modelo son falsas. Su tono, mucho más serio de lo que nos tiene acostumbrados.
to everyone reading this and to myself: keep researching, reading, and educating yourself on how we can become better allies. I’ve been doing a lot of thinking these past few days and my heart has been so heavy. I’m angry and hurt just like so many. I will never personally understand the fear and pain that the black community go through on a daily basis, but i know that nobody should have to live in constant fear. I acknowledge my white privilege and promise I will continue to educate myself on how I can help. raging on platforms can not be all that we do in order to repair the system, we need to take real action, off of social media. this is a time to have those uncomfortable conversations with people and mainly with ourselves. we must also make sure we are ready to vote when the time comes to elect the right people into office. the one truth that will always ring loudest is that BLACK LIVES MATTER. ❤️ rest peacefully George Floyd and all victims of this horrible injustice
La culpable es una foto que se ha filtrado de Kendall mientras, supuestamente, asistía a una de las manifestaciones que se han celebrado en EE.UU a modo de protesta contra el racismo (a colación del asesinato de George Cloyd). La top aparece vestida con un top semitransparente y pantalón negro sujetando una pancarta con la frase "Black Lives Matter", el mantra de este movimiento que viene a significar "Las vidas de los negros existen".
this is photoshopped by someone. i DID NOT post this. https://t.co/nQ7uNnGB20— Kendall (@KendallJenner) June 6, 2020
¿Cuál es el problema? Que según Kendall la foto está retocada porque en ningún momento sujetó ninguna pancarta. Una afirmación que se ve claramente en la sombra, en la que se aprecia la figura de Kendall pero no el cartel. Ante las críticas que ha recibido de ciertos haters que la acusan de vender su apoyo cuando realmente no estuvo en ninguna manifestación, la modelo ha querido dejar claro en Twitter que se trata de un montaje con Photoshop, que ella no ha posado con ninguna pancarta.