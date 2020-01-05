Hailey Baldwin se suma a la armada de 'celebrities' en contra de las críticas en las redes sociales

No es la primera, ni será la última. Los alegatos de las celebrities e influencers en contra de quienes utilizan las redes sociales para intentar hacer daño son cada vez más usuales. La última en sumarse ha sido Hailey Baldwin, el motivo: las continuas críticas de haters a sus publicaciones.

Aunque el 2019 fue un año mágico ya que su carrera como modelo está más que asentada y contrajo matrimonio con el amor de su vida, Justin Bieber, su popularidad también tiene una cara negativa: su exposición mediática. Hailey ha querido dar pistoletazo al 2020 con un mensaje muy claro a sus detractores invitándoles a que conecten más con el mundo real.

La modelo, aunque no es la primera vez que contesta a sus seguidores más críticos, esta vez ha empleado un tono mucho más agrio invitándoles a reflexionar sobre el daño que pueden causar las nuevas tecnologías. Junto a una relajante fotografía de una isla paradisiaca ha escrito un texto que comienza explicando que la "conexión humana" es lo que más le gusta. Es decir "conectar con otra gente, buscar intereses comunes, escuchar sus historias, reir y llorar con los demás". Según explica la top esta es la razón por la que muestra tanto su vida personal, porque quiere crear un vínculo real con sus seguidores, con los que "empatiza profundamente".

Y aunque Hayley reconoce que aunque entiende esta exposición mediática como algo positivo también le supone algún que otro disgusto: "La razón por la que comparto esto es porque me duele cuando veo que la gente no ve mi corazón sino quién soy y me sale compartirlo en las redes sociales porque creo que son un caldo de cultivo perfecto para la crueldad. La gente no se toma tiempo en conectar con los demás a un nivel real antes de recurrir al odio, y comienza a dañar lo que podría ser una interacción y conexión humana realmente bonita".

Entre otras muchas cosas, la modelo termina el texto añadiendo:"Podría quedarme aquí sentada todo el día y decir que el odio no me molesta, que las palabras que dicen no me afectan. Pero NOTICIAS FRESCAS: ¡duele ser destrozado en Internet! Duele que te llamen de todo, sentir que no estás a la altura de ciertos estándares... Simplemente lo comparto porque a menudo pesa en mi corazón y es importante ser sincero sobre cómo pueden afectar ciertos comentarios a nivel mental y emocional. Espero que le ayude a alguien que está pasando por lo mismo".