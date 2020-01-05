Hailey Baldwin se suma a la armada de 'celebrities' en contra de las críticas en las redes sociales

No es la primera, ni será la última. Los alegatos de las celebrities e influencers en contra de quienes utilizan las redes sociales para intentar hacer daño son cada vez más usuales. La última en sumarse ha sido Hailey Baldwin, el motivo: las continuas críticas de haters a sus publicaciones.
Aunque el 2019 fue un año mágico ya que su carrera como modelo está más que asentada y contrajo matrimonio con el amor de su vida, Justin Bieber, su popularidad también tiene una cara negativa: su exposición mediática. Hailey ha querido dar pistoletazo al 2020 con un mensaje muy claro a sus detractores invitándoles a que conecten más con el mundo real.
I would say my most favorite part of existing is human connection. I absolutely love connecting with other people, I love finding common interests between me and others, hearing people’s story, I love laughing with others, and I love crying with others. I feel so very very deeply. My heart explodes with happiness when my friends and family are happy and my heart feels crushed when they are hurting and sad. The reason I say all of this is: because I love to connect, I do my best to expose my heart which means I love freely and I empathize deeply, and because of that I also hurt very easily when I feel like people don’t see my heart and see me for who I am and the reason I’m even sharing this, is because Instagram, Twitter etc is SUCH a breeding ground for cruelty towards each other, and because people don’t take the time to connect with each other on an honest level before they resort to hatred, it starts to damage what could be really beautiful human interaction and connection. I could sit here all day and say the hate doesn’t bug me, that the words that are said don’t affect me. But NEWS FLASH: it hurts to be torn apart on the internet!!! It hurts to be compared to other human beings every single day, it hurts for people to jump to conclusions and make assumptions. It hurts to be called names, and to feel like you don’t measure up to a certain standard.. the list goes on and on. I share this only because it weighs often on my heart and because it’s important to be honest about how these things affect us mentally and emotionally. Hopefully it speaks to someone struggling with the same. with that being said Happy New Year. Let’s connect more in 2020 :)
La modelo, aunque no es la primera vez que contesta a sus seguidores más críticos, esta vez ha empleado un tono mucho más agrio invitándoles a reflexionar sobre el daño que pueden causar las nuevas tecnologías. Junto a una relajante fotografía de una isla paradisiaca ha escrito un texto que comienza explicando que la "conexión humana" es lo que más le gusta. Es decir "conectar con otra gente, buscar intereses comunes, escuchar sus historias, reir y llorar con los demás". Según explica la top esta es la razón por la que muestra tanto su vida personal, porque quiere crear un vínculo real con sus seguidores, con los que "empatiza profundamente".
Y aunque Hayley reconoce que aunque entiende esta exposición mediática como algo positivo también le supone algún que otro disgusto: "La razón por la que comparto esto es porque me duele cuando veo que la gente no ve mi corazón sino quién soy y me sale compartirlo en las redes sociales porque creo que son un caldo de cultivo perfecto para la crueldad. La gente no se toma tiempo en conectar con los demás a un nivel real antes de recurrir al odio, y comienza a dañar lo que podría ser una interacción y conexión humana realmente bonita".
Entre otras muchas cosas, la modelo termina el texto añadiendo:"Podría quedarme aquí sentada todo el día y decir que el odio no me molesta, que las palabras que dicen no me afectan. Pero NOTICIAS FRESCAS: ¡duele ser destrozado en Internet! Duele que te llamen de todo, sentir que no estás a la altura de ciertos estándares... Simplemente lo comparto porque a menudo pesa en mi corazón y es importante ser sincero sobre cómo pueden afectar ciertos comentarios a nivel mental y emocional. Espero que le ayude a alguien que está pasando por lo mismo".