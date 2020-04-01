Woman
Drake publica las primeras imágenes de su hijo y no te lo habrías así nunca

GETTY

Drake publica las primeras fotos de su hijo y nunca te lo habrías imaginado así

El pequeño Adonis nos ha dejado con la boca abierta.

01/04/2020 12:48 BERTA PÉREZ| STILO.ES

  • close

Casi dos años después de su nacimiento, Drake ha presentado a su pequeño Adonis en sociedad.

El cantante ha subido unas tiernas imágenes con su pequeño y hemos podido apreciar que su nombre no podía ser más acertado, con una gran melena rubia y rizada y unos enormes ojos azules, Adonis ha encandilado al mundo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. 🤍

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Por su parte, la pareja del rapero, Sophie Brussaux, quien ha permanecido siempre al margen de las polémicas que han rodeado al cantante, muchas de ellas relacionados con la familia Kardashian/Jenner, ha aprovecho también para subir a su cuenta de Instagram imágenes del pequeño Adonis, donde, ha incluso bromeado de manera cariñosa con los rasgos que caracterizan a su hijo.

D.R / INSTAGRAM

En el texto que acompaña a estas fotografías, la exactriz, da las gracias por su familia y sus amigos:

"Agradezco a Dios todos los días por mi maravillosa familia y mis amigos, con los que sin compartir sangre, también son mi familia, les deseo a todos mucha felicidad y amor, y que mantengan en sus seres queridos en su corazón en estos momentos difíciles..."

Para finalizar el mensaje, Sophie hace un gracioso guiño a las diferencias entre su pequeño y Drake: "Todo este tiempo pensé que Drake tenía el pelo oscuro... Pero los padres de Adonis son realmente rubios"

A veces, la genética hace auténticas maravillas y el pequeño Adonis es una muestra de ello, tendremos que esperar para saber si el pequeño seguirá los pasos de papá.

Niños que ya son tan famosos como sus padres en Instagram
Ver galería
9 imágenes

    Niños que ya son tan famosos como sus padres en Instagram

    Niños que ya son tan famosos como sus padres en Instagram.

    POR stilo.es

  • Instagram @kimkardashian

    North y Chicago

    Las pequeñas más famosas de las redes sociales, como no podía ser de otro modo, pertencen al clan Kardashian-Jenner. North West y sus looks construidos a su gusto son increíbles y su hermana, que solo tiene dos años, va por el mismo camino.

  • Instagram @jlo

    Emme

    La hija de Jennifer Lopez debe ser la primera y única adolescente hasta la fecha que ha actuado en una Super Bowl, además de en todos los conciertos de la última gira de su madre, delante de miles de personas. Seguro que su papá, Marc Anthony, está también muy orgulloso de ella.

  • Instagram @cristiano

    Cristiano Ronaldo Jr

    Ha cerrado Instagram poco después de estrenarse en la red con más de millón de seguidores, muestra de que el hijo mayor de Cristiano va camino de ser tan famoso como su padre, con el que tiene muy buena sintonía, como muestran en las redes tanto el futbolista como Georgina Rodriguez.

  • Instagram @kyliejenner

    Stormi

    La prima de North West y Chicago apenas acaba de cumplir dos años pero ya puede presumir de haber tenido las dos fiestas de cumpleaños más increíbles jamás vistas. Su madre, Kylie Jenner, la da muchísima visibilidad en su perfil de Instagram, consciente de que sus seguidores adoran a su pequeña.

  • Instagram @victoriabeckham

    Harper Seven

    El ojito derecho de papá Beckham es su única hija, Harper Seven, la pequeña de los cuatro descendientes que tiene junto a Victoria Beckham, que recientemente ha diseñado para su hija su primer vestido de alta costura. Harper, todavía muy pequeña, tiene pinta de convertirse muy pronto en la más famosa de los hijos del mediático matrimonio.

  • Instagram @beyonce

    Blue Ivy

    Si una ve fotos actuales de la hija de Beyoncé y de su madre a su edad, se da cuenta del increíble parecido de las dos. La hija de la estrella de la música y Jay Z ya tiene edad para saber lo famosa que es pese a ser una niña todavía, y es probable que lo sea mucho más en el futuro, sobre todo si se sigue dedicando a la música, donde ya ha hecho sus pinitos.

  • Instagram @chiaraferragni

    Leone

    El hijo del rapero Fedez y la influencer Chiara Ferragni no es consciente de lo famoso que es ya. Su madre no para de compartir imágenes del pequeño, que tiene un pelazo rubio increíble y unos ojos azules envidiables. Cuando empiece el cole seguramente lo tendrá más difícil para viajar tanto, pero con dos años que tiene -los hace el 19 de marzo- es difícil encontrar pequeños tan viajados como él.

  • Gtres

    Suri Cruise

    La hija de Katie Holmes y Tom Cruise va camino de convertirse en toda una it girl como su madre, uno de los iconos de estilo del momento. Será complicado que Suri, que de momento se mantiene en un perfil bajo, no termine explotando mediáticamente teniendo en cuenta el nivel de popularidad de sus padres.

  • Instagram @annakournivoka

    Nicolás y Lucy Iglesias

    Acaban de dar la bienvenida al mundo a su hermano, que algún día será tan famoso como ellos, a los que seguimos con devoción en los perfiles de Instagram de sus papás, que de vez en cuando nos regalan momentazos con ellos.