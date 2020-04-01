Drake publica las primeras imágenes de su hijo y no te lo habrías así nunca

Casi dos años después de su nacimiento, Drake ha presentado a su pequeño Adonis en sociedad.
El cantante ha subido unas tiernas imágenes con su pequeño y hemos podido apreciar que su nombre no podía ser más acertado, con una gran melena rubia y rizada y unos enormes ojos azules, Adonis ha encandilado al mundo.
What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. 🤍
Por su parte, la pareja del rapero, Sophie Brussaux, quien ha permanecido siempre al margen de las polémicas que han rodeado al cantante, muchas de ellas relacionados con la familia Kardashian/Jenner, ha aprovecho también para subir a su cuenta de Instagram imágenes del pequeño Adonis, donde, ha incluso bromeado de manera cariñosa con los rasgos que caracterizan a su hijo.
En el texto que acompaña a estas fotografías, la exactriz, da las gracias por su familia y sus amigos:
"Agradezco a Dios todos los días por mi maravillosa familia y mis amigos, con los que sin compartir sangre, también son mi familia, les deseo a todos mucha felicidad y amor, y que mantengan en sus seres queridos en su corazón en estos momentos difíciles..."
Para finalizar el mensaje, Sophie hace un gracioso guiño a las diferencias entre su pequeño y Drake: "Todo este tiempo pensé que Drake tenía el pelo oscuro... Pero los padres de Adonis son realmente rubios"
A veces, la genética hace auténticas maravillas y el pequeño Adonis es una muestra de ello, tendremos que esperar para saber si el pequeño seguirá los pasos de papá.