Ashley Tisdale anuncia su embarazo con este bonito posado

Ashley Tisdale ha querido compartir con todos una noticia que le hace mucha ilusión tanto a ella como a su marido Christopher French: su primer embarazo.
Y para hacerlo la actriz de 35 años ha utilizado una bonita fotografía en la que salen ellos dos en el jardín de su casa, en la que él apoya su frente en la cabeza de la mejor amiga de Vanessa Hudgens, mientras ella se sujeta la incipiente tripa de embarazada.
Para la ocasión, Ashley Tisdale escogió un vestido en color blanco crudo largo de manga corta. Ahora veréis, es una imagen sencilla, pero que transmite mucho amor y paz, ¿no crees?
Hace una semana, Ashley Tisdale y Christopher French celebraban sus años de matrimonio y ahora nos dan la buena nueva de que en unos meses van a aumentar la familia.
Wow I can’t believe we’ve been married 6 years?!! Time flies. I remember having so much fear the minute we got together because I couldnt believe how good you treated me. I had never been treated that way. But I let go and trusted my heart and 8 months later we were a couple of crazy kids engaged. Chris you truly have made me a better version of myself because you keep inspiring me everyday. Your heart is pure, you would do anything to make me happy, through the ups and downs you are my solid rock. I’m so grateful I get to be your wife. I love you and after all this time I’m still into you... ps the last pic is my favorite 😍 @cmfrench
Por supuesto, no se han hecho esperar los comentarios de algunas de las amigas más conocidas de la protagonista de 'High School Musical'. Una de las primeras, como no podía ser de otra forma ha sido Vanessa Hudgens, quien ha escrito: "Simplemente los más bonitos".
La reciente mamá Lea Michele también ha querido felicitar a Ashley Tisdale por su embarazo y le ha escrito: "¡Cariño, estoy muy contenta por ti! Vas a ser la mejor mamá".
Así como Emma Roberts, quien hace poco hacía público su primer embarazo, puso tres emojis de la carita con ojos con forma de corazón.
Ashley Tisdale ha hecho público su embarazo un mes después de hacer una de sus declaraciones más reveladoras cuando reconoció que el pasado invierno se había operado el pecho para quitarse los implantes que en su día se puso, cuando le faltaba confianza en sí misma y pensó que un aumento de pecho le ayudaría.
Hey guys, this is probably the most personal post I’ve ever shared. As you know, I’ve been very open about my mental health journey and feel that this is equally important. Years ago I underwent breast enhancement surgery. Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself. And for a short period of time…it did. But little by little I began struggling with minor health issues that just were not adding up—food sensitivities as well as gut issues (full story on @frenshe) that I thought could be caused by my implants. So, last winter I decided to undergo implant removal. This journey has been one of growth, self discovery, self acceptance and most importantly self-love. This picture above was taken two months after my explant surgery and I think you can tell just how happy I am to finally be fully me. Over the years I’ve met with many holistic and non-holistic doctors and learned the importance of living a non-toxic life. I’m super excited to share with you what I’ve learned thus far, and would love for you to take this journey with me by following @frenshe, where we take an honest approach to our well-being and openly speak to health, beauty and everything in between. I can’t say I’m the proudest of the choices I made in the past but I don’t regret it because it got me here today. ❤️ Love you all! @frenshe is NOW LIVE!!